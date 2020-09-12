CrimeLocalSociety

One Dead in Home Invasion and Shooting In Winter Park

By Jessica Mcfadyen
HOME INVASION
The victim, identified as 44-year-old Jerimy Thomas, struggled with one of the suspects and was shot. Thomas’s condition continued to deteriorate at the hospital where he died early this morning. The victim’s wife said multiple suspects wearing masks entered the home through the garage and demanded money.

ORLANDO, FL – Sheriff’s detectives are searching for the suspects who shot a man during a home invasion in unincorporated Winter Park last night. The victim, who detectives believe was targeted, died early this morning at the hospital.

 According to authorities, at around 8:15 last night, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5400 Block of Woodcrest Drive in unincorporated Winter Park for a reported home invasion. The suspects ran from the home and it was not immediately known how they made their escape from the area.

Both victims were uncooperative at the scene and did not want to press charges. Detectives believe this was not a random act. City County Investigative Bureau or ‘CCIB’ agents served a search warrant and found evidence of drug activity in the home. They are following multiple leads and ask if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area last night to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407)665-6650 or CRIMELINE at (800)423-TIPS.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

