Whistleblower, Lawyer And Journalist, Speak Out On “War Against Freedom of the Press” And The Extradition of Julian Assange, Public’s Right To Know

WASHINGTON, DC – A video was released yesterday, September 10, 2020, discussing the case against Julian Assange and includes the Pentagon Papers whistle-blower who joins the NYT general counsel at the time of that leak, and a Pulitzer Prize winner to discuss the fate of journalism as Assange faces extradition.

The video which is over an hour long includes discussions from former New York Times General Counsel and Vice Chairman, James, C. Goodale, the infamous Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg and Pulitzer-Prize Winner, Christopher Hedges.

Many alledge that the attempt to extradite Julian Assange to the United States for prosecution is a war against freedom of the press and the public’s right to know. If the prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act occurs, it will define journalism for the 21st Century. No journalist or publisher who exposes war crimes or corruption will be safe.

Whistleblower, lawyer and journalist speak out on the case of #JulianAssange and our right to know. @DanielEllsberg James Goodale @ChrisLynnHedges #FreeAssangeNOW https://t.co/W8D3GLkZtl — Popular Resistance (@PopResistance) September 11, 2020

Moderated by Sue Udry, executive director of Defending Rights and Dissent. Hosted by Popular Resistance. For the latest developments on the extradition hearing of Julian Assange, please visit Defend WikiLeaks.