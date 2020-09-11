OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Whistleblower, Lawyer And Journalist, Speak Out On “War Against Freedom of the Press” And The Extradition of Julian Assange, Public’s Right To Know

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

WASHINGTON, DC – A video was released yesterday, September 10, 2020, discussing the case against Julian Assange and includes the Pentagon Papers whistle-blower who joins the NYT general counsel at the time of that leak, and a Pulitzer Prize winner to discuss the fate of journalism as Assange faces extradition. 

The video which is over an hour long includes discussions from former New York Times General Counsel and Vice Chairman, James, C. Goodale, the infamous Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg and Pulitzer-Prize Winner, Christopher Hedges.

Many alledge that the attempt to extradite Julian Assange to the United States for prosecution is a war against freedom of the press and the public’s right to know. If the prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act occurs, it will define journalism for the 21st Century. No journalist or publisher who exposes war crimes or corruption will be safe.

Moderated by Sue Udry, executive director of Defending Rights and Dissent. Hosted by Popular Resistance.  For the latest developments on the extradition hearing of Julian Assange, please visit Defend WikiLeaks.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Despite Claims That Trump “Played Down” COVID-19 Severity…

Christopher Boyle

Jussie Smollett At it Again; Still Maintains Innocence of…

Christopher Boyle

Batten Down the Hatches – National Hurricane Center…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 695