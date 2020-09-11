CrimeLocalSociety

Two Months Of Proactive Checks On Sexual Predators and Offenders In “Operation Summer Slam” Leads To 46 Arrests In Volusia County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Operation Summer Slam
Operation Summer Slam started at the end of June and ended Aug. 31, with members of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Career Criminal Unit contacting all 118 sexual predators residing in Volusia County. They were contacted at their homes, workplaces and campsites. Of those 118 predators, 16 were arrested for failure to properly register as sexual predators.

Volusia sheriff’s deputies and detectives have completed a 2-month joint effort to pay a visit to every registered sexual predator in Volusia County, resulting in several arrests of predators and offenders who failed to meet registration requirements.

Those checks on predators also led to checks on an additional 45 sex offenders, with about 30 of them charged with failure to properly register.

“These proactive checks are one more way we can protect our community from those who would prey on the vulnerable,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Every arrest has the potential to prevent another person from becoming a victim.”

Operation Summer Slam was a joint effort of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

  • Terry Jackson
  • David Patterson
  • Shawn Holy
  • Doye Helton
  • William Caldwell
  • Robert Taylor
  • Ernest Rainey
  • Rene Perez-Sanchez
  • Timothy Miller
  • Dennis Nisbett
  • Richard HIckox
  • Terrance Littles
  • Stevie Buckner
  • Joseph Grady
  • Deon Jackson
  • Emanuel Sloss
  • Luis Acosta
  • Robert Mooney
  • Eugene Rivers
  • Michael Thompson
  • Richard Crager
  • David Jarvis
  • Alton Jones
  • Charles Morgan
  • Mauro Hanco
  • Matthew Anglemyer
  • Raymond Dale
  • Robert Lasiak
  • Chrisopther Ritchie
  • Myles Robinson
  • Justin Atyeo
  • Maurice Butler
  • Kimberly Hart
  • Devin Miller
  • Richard Near
  • John Hawkins
  • Donald Keiser
  • Ronald Moody
  • Mark Webster
  • William Kelly
  • Vincent Garafolo
  • Philip Manno
  • Kenneth Hill
  • Keefe Crawford

A total of 44 names and mug shots were included in the information released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Those names and images included the following list of offenders, predators and one Florida career offender.

