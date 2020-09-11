Two Months Of Proactive Checks On Sexual Predators and Offenders In “Operation Summer Slam” Leads To 46 Arrests In Volusia County

Operation Summer Slam started at the end of June and ended Aug. 31, with members of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Career Criminal Unit contacting all 118 sexual predators residing in Volusia County. They were contacted at their homes, workplaces and campsites. Of those 118 predators, 16 were arrested for failure to properly register as sexual predators.

Those checks on predators also led to checks on an additional 45 sex offenders, with about 30 of them charged with failure to properly register.

“These proactive checks are one more way we can protect our community from those who would prey on the vulnerable,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Every arrest has the potential to prevent another person from becoming a victim.”

Operation Summer Slam was a joint effort of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Terry Jackson

David Patterson

Shawn Holy

Doye Helton

William Caldwell

Robert Taylor

Ernest Rainey

Rene Perez-Sanchez

Timothy Miller

Dennis Nisbett

Richard HIckox

Terrance Littles

Stevie Buckner

Joseph Grady

Deon Jackson Emanuel Sloss

Luis Acosta

Robert Mooney

Eugene Rivers

Michael Thompson

Richard Crager

David Jarvis

Alton Jones

Charles Morgan

Mauro Hanco

Matthew Anglemyer

Raymond Dale

Robert Lasiak

Chrisopther Ritchie

Myles Robinson Justin Atyeo

Maurice Butler

Kimberly Hart

Devin Miller

Richard Near

John Hawkins

Donald Keiser

Ronald Moody

Mark Webster

William Kelly

Vincent Garafolo

Philip Manno

Kenneth Hill

Keefe Crawford

A total of 44 names and mug shots were included in the information released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Those names and images included the following list of offenders, predators and one Florida career offender.