The Democrats are Infected With Moral Paralysis

Democratic leaders address the media after meeting with Republicans to work out a compromise to end the partial government shutdown. Washington, D.C., January 4 2019 Editorial credit: Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL -You name it, if President Trump is in favor of it, the Democrats are against it even if it is beneficial to others. They are infected with “moral paralysis”. For example, when Republican Senator Tim Scott offered up a bill about reforming police methods, the knee-jerk response by the Democrats was NO. When President Trump says a drug might alleviate the ravages of a virus, the Democrats say NO. When Republicans come up with a proposal to help citizens hurt financially by the pandemic, the Democrats say NO. When President Trump nominates a judge with an A+ rating to the Supreme Court, the Democrats say NO. When does being in the political opposition turn into being morally deceitful even though they know what is good for the people is bad for their political agenda?

It seems the Democrats can’t accept defeat gracefully and lash out at the person or party that defeated them, at the time of their defeat, and in the years thereafter. A moral person would not attach themselves to carrying out a lie in order to undermine the victorious person or party. By advancing a lie as the truth, that is an immoral decision. That was the case of the Democrats accusing President Trump and the Republicans of colluding with the Russians when they knew it was bogus and untrue. Also, when the Democrats, through rumor and innuendo, purposely spun an innocuous phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president into a full blown impeachment charge by the partisan House of Representatives, which resulted in being a dud, as he was acquitted in the Senate. That was a morally despicable attempt at undermining a duly elected president.

The “moral paralysis” that affects our elected representatives has had negative effects upon our country, as nothing seems to be able to get done. The vile and slanderous rhetoric that is normal today in the dialogue between the president, the Democrats, and the Republicans leaves our country potentially becoming a violent country reminiscent of a civil war among factions of our society.

We have seen this “moral paralysis” in its first stages as some of our towns and cities are being brought to its knees by violent protests that now affect some our cities. Two groups that are infected with “moral paralysis” are BLM (Black Lives Matter) and ANTIFA (anti-Fascist Fascists). They use the term fighting for “social justice” to camouflage their real intentions, that being the overthrow of our Republic and our free enterprise Capitalist system. They riot, ransack, pillage, burn buildings and vehicles, and assault the police. They also attempt to take over parts of towns and cities, and they harass local residents in their illegal, destructive activities.

The Democrats are having a hard time condemning the actions of these out-of-control radical domestic terrorists. In fact, they make up excuses for them which is a sign of “moral paralysis” which showed itself during their convention, when not a word was spoken in condemnation. Let’s hope the re-election of President Trump will put an end to this nightmare once and for all.