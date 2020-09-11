CrimeLocalSociety

Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash Kills Oakland Park Resident

By Joe Mcdermott
broward
According to authorities, Around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Giovanni Rubio, 18, was driving a motorcycle westbound along Northwest 38th Street when he lost control sticking a concrete pole. The investigation into the crash is ongoing; however, detectives believe speed may have been a contributing factor.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old Oakland Park resident.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Giovanni Rubio was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle westbound along Northwest 38th Street. He was negotiating a left curve while attempting to pass a vehicle, which sent the motorcycle into a grass swale and struck a concrete pole. The vehicle came to a rest adjacent to the light pole on the sidewalk.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing; however, detectives believe speed may have been a contributing factor.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

