Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash Kills Oakland Park Resident

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old Oakland Park resident.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Giovanni Rubio was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle westbound along Northwest 38th Street. He was negotiating a left curve while attempting to pass a vehicle, which sent the motorcycle into a grass swale and struck a concrete pole. The vehicle came to a rest adjacent to the light pole on the sidewalk.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing; however, detectives believe speed may have been a contributing factor.