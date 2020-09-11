Flagler County Sheriff’s Operation Unmasked Nets 24 Drug Dealers; Sweep Takes Enough Fentanyl And Heroin Off The Streets To Kill Over 12,000

State Attorney RJ Larizza and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly with Special Investigations Unit Detectives at a press conference on Thursday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) obtained felony arrest warrants for 24 different subjects for various narcotics-related charges. The arrest warrants are the result of numerous undercover investigations and search warrants into narcotics distributors within Flagler County.

This year (2020) has seen a 198% increase in recorded overdoses compared to 2019. Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, has been utilized 80 times by deputies in 2020 compared to 40 times in 2019; and, 2020 has seen 17 fatal overdoses compared to 14 in 2019. Every overdose death is investigated by FCSO as a homicide. The fire departments in the county are also equipped with Narcan, so the actual number of Narcan deployments in Flagler County is likely much higher than our numbers show.

Eleven search warrants were conducted as part of this operation. A variety of controlled substances were seized, including over 21 grams of Fentanyl, 3 grams of Heroin, 120 grams Cocaine, 36 grams of Methamphetamine, 7 pounds of Cannabis and THC Oil, and over 4.5 grams of other Controlled Substances. There were also 4 firearms seized and $19,294 in drug currency seized during the search warrants. The approximate street value for all narcotics seized during this operation amounts to $109,505 with potentially 12,470 lethal doses.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

This year long operation brought to light offenders from all walks of life, all ages, and from all areas of Flagler County. Of the 24 arrest warrants issued, many names are familiar to FCSO deputies. The 24 drug dealers in this operation have been previously arrested a combined total of 440 times. Two additional drug dealers died of medical conditions before they could be arrested.

29-year-old Christopher Brock was arrested in October 2019 and charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Cannabis following a search warrant at his home on Poppy Lane in Palm Coast. Detectives received numerous tips from the community about the suspected drug activity and conducted undercover operations that confirmed narcotics activity at the residence. Several young children were at the home and the Florida Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) was notified.

40-year-old Jarian Rahsaun Webb was arrested in December 2019 as part of Operation Unmasked during a search warrant. Detectives seized a half of a pound of Cannabis, Hydrocodone pills, Ecstasy pills, a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, a scale and packaging materials. The firearm recovered was found hidden in the oven. Webb is a 7 time convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Detectives also seized over $4,000.00 from the residence which is believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales.

“Today, we ‘unmasked’ the drug dealers to ‘stop the spread’ of their poison,” Sheriff Rick Staly. “This is a reminder to poison peddlers in Flagler County that we are watching you and so are your neighbors. Many tips were sent in by community members who followed the ‘see something, say something’ initiative and notified us when they saw suspicious activity or knew of drug dealers in our county. I thank them for their partnership in cleaning up their neighborhoods. Our detectives did a phenomenal job following up on all leads and getting these drug dealers off the streets. Over 12,000 lives were potentially saved as a result of their hard work. We also appreciate the partnership with the State Attorney’s Office in prosecuting these dope dealers. Now let’s put them away for a long time, especially those that continue their drug dealing ways after being arrested many times.”

The following arrest warrants were served on Thursday, September 10, 2020, or are actively being sought by deputies:

Andrew Anthony; Sale of Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device.

Christopher Avellar; Sale of Fentanyl and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Charles Bailey IV; Sale of Heroin within 1,000 ft of a school. Christopher Brock; Sale of Cocaine (x2) and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device (x2). Everett Bullard; Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 ft of a park. Eric Carias; Sale of Heroin/Cocaine. Trey Colbourne (juvenile); Sale of Cannabis within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Michael Connelly; Sale of Hydromorphone within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Keyshawn Davis; Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Christian Grasso; Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 ft of a park, Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Nina Holley; Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Christopher Holmes; Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Edward Hupp; Sale of a Substance in Lieu of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Joshua LeMaster – Charges Pending; Sale of THC Oil within 1,000 ft of a Convenience Business and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Jonathan Lippart Sensenig; Sale of Meth and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Chauncey McCray; Sale of Oxycodone within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Jordan Mercarter; Sale of Cannabis within 1,000 ft of a Convenience Business and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Ashley Mitchell; Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 ft of a Park. Brittni Pozza; Sale of Synthetic Cathinones within 1,000 ft of a park and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Terrell Sampson (juvenile); Sale of Hydromorphone within 1,000 ft of a park. Lisa Velazquez; Sale of Heroin within 1,000 ft of a Childcare Facility and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device (x2). Kobe Watts; Sale of Meth (x2) and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device (x2). Jarian Webb; Sale of Cannabis and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device. Andre Wheeler; Sale of Heroin within 1,000 ft of a Convenience Business and Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device.

The warrants were signed and the bonds were set by the Honorable Judge Perkins. Each defendant arrested was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where they will remain until they post bond or appear before a judge. The investigations are ongoing and additional charges are possible.

If anyone has information on the location of the fugitives not yet arrested or suspected drug dealers, the FCSO is asking for tips to be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00. You may also send tips to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or by calling the FCSO at 386-313-4911.