Hernando Detectives Serve Search Warrant at Illegal Gambling Operation “Fish 4 Fun” In Spring Hill; Did Not Follow Florida State Gambling Statutes

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheryl Dolan
One arrest has been made at this time, Cheryl Dolan, 60, with additional arrests forthcoming.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September 10, 2020, an investigation into illegal gambling at Fish 4 Fun, located at 5165 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, culminated when members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the business.

The investigation revealed that Fish 4 Fun had numerous computerized games inside that appeared similar to slot machines in a legal casino. These games are considered “games of chance,” as the computer decides when the player “wins”. The business made cash payouts to any patron who “won”. The operation at Fish 4 Fun did not follow Florida state gambling statutes.

The business is “cash only” and has an ATM inside, which did not have records to account for all of the cash recovered during the investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized $7,600 in cash, a computer, various gambling machines, and numerous documents relating to the illegal operation. One arrest has been made at this time, Cheryl Dolan, 60, with additional arrests forthcoming. Dolan was charged with Playing Games of Chance by Lottery, Gambling/Keeping Gambling House, Gambling – Possession/Manufacture/Sale of a Slot Machine and possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone). Her bond was set at $68,000. She has since bonded out of jail.

