Fort Myers Suspect Arrested for 2018 Lee County Homicide

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – On June 28, 2018, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2000 block of Payne Lane where they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound outside of a residence. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, prompting the response from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Once on scene, deputies made contact with Roy Justin Jones. After sifting through numerous pieces of evidence and conducting additional interviews, Major Crimes detectives were able to establish probable cause and submitted the case to the State Attorney’s Office for consideration of an arrest warrant.

On September 11, 2020, the State Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Jones and he was subsequently charged with Second Degree Murder.

“My team works around the clock to bring criminals to justice,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “The time that has passed since this homicide was no match for our Major Crimes Unit. Our detectives are top-notch.”