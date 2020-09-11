FILA’s Laura Siegemund Triumphant in New York, Wins First Women’s Grand Slam Doubles Title at U.S. Open

Laura Siegemund captured her first U.S. Open Women’s Doubles title Friday afternoon with partner Vera Zvonareva – defeating the No.3 seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Photo: Fila Luxembourg S.à r.L. (Luxembourg)

NEW YORK, NY – FILA sponsored tennis player Laura Siegemund captured her first U.S. Open Women’s Doubles title Friday afternoon with partner Vera Zvonareva – defeating the No.3 seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Playing their first tournament together, the unseeded duo dominated the fortnight in New York, winning in straight sets in four of their five matches. Siegemund and Zvonareva defeated three seeded teams en route to the final, knocking off [7] Kenin/Azarenka, [2] Sabalenka/Mertens and finally [3] Melichar/Yifan in Friday’s title match.

“It’s not a random choice that we play with each other because we both feel like we can complement each other’s game,” Siegemund stated. “Then something that turns out during the journey through the two weeks is that you really, like, in our case, I really realized her game style is complementing me.”

The doubles title is Siegemund’s sixth in her career and second title at the U.S. Open, following her 2016 mixed doubles title with partner Mate Pavić. Siegemund also improves to 6-3 in career finals with the win in New York.