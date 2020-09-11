Charlotte County Reports Increase In Thefts Of Vehicle Catalytic Converters Driven By Precious Metals; Common In Storage Yards, Box Trucks

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a recent increase in the amount of Catalytic Converter thefts within the area and CCSO is providing information including an online video on just why there is a rise in these types of thefts and what automotive owners should be on the lookout for and how to prevent becoming a victim.

We have seen an increase in the theft of catalytic converters in our area, with the first incident happening overnight on September 2, 2020. This is a state-wind trend where criminals are driven by the precious metals the item contains. We ask the community to please be vigilant and to call in any suspicious activity you may observe. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office PIO

These crimes seem to be happening in storage yards or other areas where larger box truck vehicles can be found. Criminals are bringing the necessary tools to quickly and efficiently remove the catalytic converter completely undetected. In total, there have been four incidents with nine catalytic converters taken within Charlotte County Florida.