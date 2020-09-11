LocalU.S. NewsWeather

Batten Down the Hatches – National Hurricane Center Tracking Seven Storm Systems in Atlantic Basin

By Christopher Boyle
Hurricane


WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The National Hurricane Center (NHC), the division of the United States’ NOAA/National Weather Service responsible for tracking and predicting tropical weather systems, has just reported that that it is currently tracking seven storm systems brewing in the Atlantic basin just in time for the meteorological peak of hurricane season.

The closest of these systems is a couple hundred miles off the northeast of the Central Bahamas which is expected to continue across the Bahamas before hitting Florida this weekend on its way to the Gulf of Mexico; however, experts only predict a 30 percent chance it will develop into anything significant.

Hurricane
The National Hurricane Center was tracking seven disturbances Thursday, including two in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: National Hurricane Center.

The additional six systems being tracked by the NHC are all currently considered “low pressure” events, with three forming along the U.S. Gulf and East Coast; none of these three are seriously expected to develop into anything stronger. The remaining two systems, both being tracked off the coast of Africa, have greater chances of developing into stronger weather systems NHC officials say, such as tropical depressions.

It is currently not known if these last two systems will eventually hit the U.S. or not. While tropical storm and hurricane activity typically increases during August, September and October, September 10 is normally considered to be the peak of hurricane season, and this year is already appearing to be busier in this regard than in recent years, according to NHC branch Michael Brennan.

“We’ve already been extremely busy in tropics,” he said. “This year we’re forecast to see more tropical activity, so it stands that we may have a busier September than usual.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mr Boyle helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

