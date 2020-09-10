New Production Record: Lamborghini Celebrates 10,000th Aventador

In nine years the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory has produced 10,000 Aventadors. The car with chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) color with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. The car is destined for the Thai market. Photo credit: Lamborghini Media Center.

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE, ITALY – Automobili Lamborghini has reached an important historical milestone with its V12 model: in nine years the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory has produced 10,000 Aventadors. The car with chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) color with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. The car is destined for the Thai market.

The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4. Thanks to the new technological solutions introduced, it immediately became a new point of reference in the world of super sports cars.

Its innovative carbon fiber monocoque produced in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory is “single shell”: differently from other solutions, it combines the cockpit, floor and roof of the car in a single structure, ensuring extremely high structural rigidity and thus the maximum performance in terms of dynamic behavior and passive safety. A new high-performance V12 engine was developed for the Aventador LP 700-4: with 700 HP (515 kW) of power at 8,250 rpm, it set a new benchmark in the world of super sports cars at the time of its introduction, enabling exceptional acceleration of 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and a top speed of 350 km/h.

The presence of the ISR robotized transmission guarantees thrilling ultra-fast shifts; the push-rod suspension system offers driving precision comparable to that of racing cars. And then there are the iconic upward-opening doors, similar to those of the legendary Countach and the V12 models that followed it.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

In November of 2012, Automobili Lamborghini presented the Roadster version of the Aventador. Its roof is composed of two sections and is made entirely of carbon fiber, using different technologies including RTM and Forged Composite®, technologies that ensure the maximum aesthetic impact and extremely light weight. In fact, each section of the roof weighs less than 6 kg. The rear pillar was redesigned to provide the removable roof with proper support, to house an automatic passenger protection system and to ventilate the engine compartment sufficiently.

At the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador J was unveiled, an “open” super sports car with the exterior and interior melding into each other, for which the designers and engineers of Sant’Agata dispensed with both the roof and the classic windscreen. The 700 HP (515 kW) two-seater features cutting-edge technological solutions and materials that demonstrate Lamborghini’s enormous expertise in carbon fiber technology. Designed to travel at speeds in excess of 300 km/h, this type of extreme experience is nevertheless all about exclusiveness: the Lamborghini Aventador J has been approved for road use and is a one-off destined for one lucky enthusiast of works of art that are unique in the world.

At the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador J (above) was unveiled, an “open” super sports car with the exterior and interior melding into each other, for which the designers and engineers of Sant’Agata dispensed with both the roof and the classic windscreen. Photo credit: Lamborghini Media Center.

In 2016 Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Miura Homage, a special series derived from the Aventador coupé to pay tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars, in the year of its 50th anniversary. Created by the company’s Ad Personam department and limited to just 50 units, the Aventador Miura Homage reflects the original Miura models in its colors and features.

In 2016 Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Miura Homage, (above) which reflects the original Miura models in its colors and features. Photo credit: Lamborghini Media Center.

Also in 2016 the new Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced, featuring a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics. The “S” denotes enhanced versions of pre-existing Lamborghini models. The Aventador S sports a 6.5 liter 12-cylinder aspirated engine with an output of 40 HP more than the previous model, for a maximum power output of 740 HP. The Aventador S combines four engineering masterpieces: the thrill of driving amplified by four-wheel drive, the new active suspension, an innovative four-wheel steering system, and the new EGO driving mode, which allows the driver to choose from several additional configuration profiles that can be customized by selecting his or her preferred criteria for traction, steering, and suspension within the range of the STRADA, SPORT and CORSA settings.

In 2019 the one-off Aventador S (above) by Skyler Grey was unveiled, a symbol of the fusion of two concepts of art. On one hand, there is Lamborghini’s automotive art, where the unique design of the forms, always characterized by taut lines, three-dimensional volumes, geometries and stylistic elements of the past, is joined with pioneering technological solutions. Photo credit: Lamborghini Media Center.

In 2018 the Aventador SVJ was introduced. “SV”, as per tradition, stands for Superveloce, and the “J” stands for “Jota”, which denotes the car’s superiority on the track and in terms of performance. The Aventador SVJ has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes. Production of the SVJ was limited to 900 units. The SVJ 63, a special edition with a unique setup that highlights the extensive use of carbon fiber, was produced in only 63 examples to pay tribute to the year Automobili Lamborghini was founded: 1963. Both cars feature new aerodynamically-oriented design elements: a disconnected front splitter that gives the impression of floating, while acting as an airflow channel; a three-dimensional air intake on the hood that directs the airflow; and a rear spoiler designed to achieve the best aerodynamic efficiency. A new front bumper with integrated side fins features a new air intake and highlights the inclusion of the ALA system (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) patented by Lamborghini.

The Aventador SVJ (above) has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes. Production of the SVJ was limited to 900 units. Photo credit: Lamborghini Media Center.

In 2019 the one-off Aventador S by Skyler Grey was unveiled, a symbol of the fusion of two concepts of art. On one hand, there is Lamborghini’s automotive art, where the unique design of the forms, always characterized by taut lines, three-dimensional volumes, geometries and stylistic elements of the past, is joined with pioneering technological solutions. On the other hand, Skyler Grey used the main techniques of street art – airbrushing, spray guns, rollers and stencils – to personalize the car body in his typical Pop style in orange and yellow. The car was painted in three weeks in Lamborghini’s new paint shop. Despite the high level of complexity of the work, the artist, with the support of the team, brought to life the first street legal work of art on four wheels.