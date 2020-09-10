CrimeLocalSociety

MURDER: “I Couldn’t Stop”… “I Didn’t Mean To Go Off On Him Like That” – Victim Found In Pool of Blood Near Hammer In Ocklawaha Trailer Park

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Yvonne Wilkerson, 30, was charged with the murder of Jessie Blanding, 85, a crime that is alleged to have happened at the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park in Ocklawaha Florida. Wilkerson was charged while already in custody at the Marion County Jail and is being held without bond.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Detective Pinder with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested an Ocklawaha woman, Yvonne Wilkerson, 30, for second degree murder without premeditation after an investigation by detectives.

According to the report, on August 27, 2020, Marion County deputies responded to 11565 E Highway 25, Ocklawaha, Florida (The Tall Pines Mobile Home Park) after Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) had discovered the 85-year-old victim, Jessie Blanding, deceased inside of his residence. Once deputies arrived on scene, they observed the victim with a wooden-handled hammer laying nearby and noted obvious blunt force trauma to the victim’s head and face.

Detective Pinder gathered information that Wilkerson had been living with the victim and the victim had not been seen for a couple days. Wilkerson was later located and arrested on another warrant. While already in custody, Wilkerson was interviewed about the murder of Blanding, at which time she recalled hitting the victim at least three times and advised Blanding was not fighting back and she did not know why she could not stop herself from striking him. Based on the statements made by Wilkerson, witness statements and evidence located at the crime scene, Detective Pinder charged Wilkerson with the murder of Jessie Blanding. Wilkerson was charged while already in custody at the Marion County Jail and is being held without bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

