Multi-vehicle, Head-on Collision In Deerfield Beach Leaves Driver In Critical Condition; Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle head-on crash that occurred early Wednesday morning which sent three people to the hospital, one in critical condition.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 9th, Dalhia Emma Louidor, 25, of Coral Springs was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Toyota Corolla on Southwest 10th Street, approaching Waterways Boulevard. A 2020 Mercedez-Benz, driven by Dara Brittany Pollack, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling westbound in the outside thru lane of Southwest 10th Street, also approaching Waterways Boulevard.

Louidor failed to maintain control of the vehicle and traveled over a curb median and into the westbound lanes. Her Toyota struck Pollack’s vehicle in an angled, head-on collision, causing the vehicles to rotate.

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Alfredo Rodriguez, 57, was behind Pollack when the collision occurred. The front passenger side of Rodriguez’ vehicle struck Pollack’s vehicle as it was rotating. Rodriguez swerved into the inside westbound lane, coming to a stop. A fourth driver, Jerome W. Davidson, 36, was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound in the center lane at the same time and maneuvered his vehicle to the inside lane to avoid a collision, but was unable to stop in time and struck Rodriguez in a rear-end collision.

Louidor, Pollack and Rodriguez were transported to Broward Health North. Louidor sustained critical injuries. Davidson and Armando Perez-Rodriguez remained on scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.