Holiday Weekend Crash Kills Pregnant Woman In Oakland Park; Doctors Delivered Baby In Attempt to Save Life, Died Short Time Later

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A late night crash over the holiday weekend left a pregnant woman dead. According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7th in Oakland Park.

A preliminary investigation shows Neckson Faustin, 27, of North Lauderdale, was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla westbound on East Oakland Park Boulevard in the center thru lane, approaching the intersection of North Dixie Highway. At the same time, William Woods, 27, of Fort Pierce, and two passengers were driving in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala. They were traveling eastbound on East Oakland Park Boulevard and attempted to turn left onto the northbound lane of North Dixie Highway. That’s when the front of Faustin’s Toyota collided with the passenger side of Woods’ Chevrolet, causing both vehicles to rotate.

The crash resulted in Woods’ vehicle striking a utility pole and trapping Julie Ybanez, 20, of Royal Palm Beach, who was in the front passenger seat. Detectives believe the second unidentified passenger fled the crash scene.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported both drivers and passenger Ybanez to Broward Health Medical Center. Ybanez, who was six months pregnant, was later pronounced deceased. Doctors delivered the baby in an attempt to save his life; however, he died a short time later. Faustin and Woods sustained injuries that were not life threatening. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.