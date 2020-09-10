CrimeLocalSociety

Five-Month Investigation Leads To Woman Conspiring With Inmates to Traffic Contraband Into Charlotte County Correctional Institution

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Jessica Haller
Jessica Haller, 22, was arrested and charged with phenethylamines trafficking, introduction of a controlled substance into a jail, drug paraphernalia transportation, marijuana possession, introduction of a cell phone into a jail, trafficking synthetic cannabis and use of a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A five-month long investigation has landed one woman in handcuffs after conspiring with inmates to bring contraband into the Charlotte Correctional Institution.

Through collaborative efforts between several units within the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, the FBI Prison division, and Warden Snider, a significant amount of contraband was intercepted prior to entering the facility.

During the investigation, detectives were able to connect Jessica Haller, 22, to inmate David R. Odell when he was found to be in possession of a smartphone. Conversations via the prison communication system revealed messages and photos of items that would later be found among the hidden contraband.

It’s important that we keep contraband from getting into our facilities, to keep our inmate population. That’s just as true at the state level, as it is at the county level. I want to thank the North Port Police Department and also Warden Snider for all their help with this investigation and for bringing it to a successful conclusion.

SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL
Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Haller is accused of purchasing items such as cellphones, lighters, drugs, cigarettes, and jewelry, along with electrical tape as part of the conspiracy. Electrical tape is often utilized to make internal concealment easier. This process is often referred to as body-packing.

concealment

Haller then trespassed onto prison property through the wooded land surrounding the grounds, where she would then leave the items for inmates to obtain.

Haller was arrested charged with phenethylamines trafficking, introduction of a controlled substance into a jail, drug paraphernalia transportation, marijuana possession, introduction of a cell phone into a jail, trafficking synthetic cannabis and use of a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dispatcher and Deputies Save Two Lives Over Labor Day…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Are Investigating Skeletal Remains Found In…

Joe Mcdermott

A Veteran’s Plea: Return To The America We Fought For

Jim White PhD
1 of 539