Five-Month Investigation Leads To Woman Conspiring With Inmates to Traffic Contraband Into Charlotte County Correctional Institution

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A five-month long investigation has landed one woman in handcuffs after conspiring with inmates to bring contraband into the Charlotte Correctional Institution.

Through collaborative efforts between several units within the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, the FBI Prison division, and Warden Snider, a significant amount of contraband was intercepted prior to entering the facility.

During the investigation, detectives were able to connect Jessica Haller, 22, to inmate David R. Odell when he was found to be in possession of a smartphone. Conversations via the prison communication system revealed messages and photos of items that would later be found among the hidden contraband.

It’s important that we keep contraband from getting into our facilities, to keep our inmate population. That’s just as true at the state level, as it is at the county level. I want to thank the North Port Police Department and also Warden Snider for all their help with this investigation and for bringing it to a successful conclusion. SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Haller is accused of purchasing items such as cellphones, lighters, drugs, cigarettes, and jewelry, along with electrical tape as part of the conspiracy. Electrical tape is often utilized to make internal concealment easier. This process is often referred to as body-packing.

Haller then trespassed onto prison property through the wooded land surrounding the grounds, where she would then leave the items for inmates to obtain.

Haller was arrested charged with phenethylamines trafficking, introduction of a controlled substance into a jail, drug paraphernalia transportation, marijuana possession, introduction of a cell phone into a jail, trafficking synthetic cannabis and use of a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.