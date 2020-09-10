Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Unincorporated West Palm Beach

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block N. Benoist Farms Road, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at appropriately 10:19 pm Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block N. Benoist Farms Road, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide. No suspect or motive is known at this time. The victims name will not be released at this time as Marsy’s Law has been enacted by the family.