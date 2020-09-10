CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Unincorporated West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at appropriately 10:19 pm Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block N. Benoist Farms Road, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.   

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide. No suspect or motive is known at this time. The victims name will not be released at this time as Marsy’s Law has been enacted by the family.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

