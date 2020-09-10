CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Two First Degree Murder, Burglary Suspects, Get Reunited in Palm Beach County Jail; Held With No Bond On Charges from Shooting In June

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives identified Roykeria Wiley, 29, of Okeechobee and Alex Brinkley, 28, of Belle Glade, as the two suspects involved in the South Bay shooting that occurred on June 8, 2020. The pair were charged with first degree murder and burglary of a dwelling while armed.

BELLE GLADE, FL – A South Florida man and and his female accomplice are reunited in custody today charged with homicide and burglary from an incident that took place on June 8, 2020 in the South Bay section of Palm Beach County near Belle Glade, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division, identified Roykeria Wiley, 29, of Okeechobee, and arrested her days later on June 22 in Okeechobee, Florida. Her alleged accomplice, Alex Brinkley, 28, of Belle Glade, was arrested yesterday, September 9, 2020. The pair were charged with first degree murder and burglary of a dwelling while armed.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said both suspects remain in the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond. After an investigation it was determined that the two suspects were involved in the shooting homicide that occurred on June 8, 2020. The victim’s name is withheld due to the family’s action of Marsy’s Law.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

