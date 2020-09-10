COPS: Two First Degree Murder, Burglary Suspects, Get Reunited in Palm Beach County Jail; Held With No Bond On Charges from Shooting In June

BELLE GLADE, FL – A South Florida man and and his female accomplice are reunited in custody today charged with homicide and burglary from an incident that took place on June 8, 2020 in the South Bay section of Palm Beach County near Belle Glade, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division, identified Roykeria Wiley, 29, of Okeechobee, and arrested her days later on June 22 in Okeechobee, Florida. Her alleged accomplice, Alex Brinkley, 28, of Belle Glade, was arrested yesterday, September 9, 2020. The pair were charged with first degree murder and burglary of a dwelling while armed.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said both suspects remain in the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond. After an investigation it was determined that the two suspects were involved in the shooting homicide that occurred on June 8, 2020. The victim’s name is withheld due to the family’s action of Marsy’s Law.