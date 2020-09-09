Parents Being Warned That Graphic Suicide Video of Veteran Ronnie McNutt Has Surfaced On Tiktok, Facebook And Other Social Media Platforms

Army veteran Ronnie McNutt, 33, shot himself during a live-stream on Facebook​. Parents are being urged to monitor their children and teens’ use of social media platforms following reports of the extremely graphic video being edited and uploaded.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Parents are being urged to monitor their children and teens’ use of TikTok and other social media platforms following reports of an extremely graphic video of the live-streamed suicide death of US Army veteran Ronnie McNutt, 33, who shot himself during a live-stream on Facebook​.

User “trolls” have taken this footage and edited in thumbnails of puppies and kittens to trick social media viewers to click, which then shows a clip of the graphic video. Children and teens who have seen it report feeling traumatized. Others may be extremely distressed.

If you or anyone in your family viewed clips of this video and need crisis counseling reach out to 211 any time of day or night.

Dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211 (898211). Calls to 211 are free, confidential and available 24/7. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, dial 2-1-1 and if requested- a Mobile Crisis Response team can be dispatched.

We encourage you to know the warning signs, you can find more information here: https://211palmbeach.org/suicide-prevention

Nonprofit 211 Helpline’s mission is to connect people to services 24 hours a day by understanding their individual emotional, financial and community needs and to support the health & human service system as a whole.