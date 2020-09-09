CrimeSocietyTechnology

Parents Being Warned That Graphic Suicide Video of Veteran Ronnie McNutt Has Surfaced On Tiktok, Facebook And Other Social Media Platforms

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Ronnie McNutt, 33
Army veteran Ronnie McNutt, 33, shot himself during a live-stream on Facebook​. Parents are being urged to monitor their children and teens’ use of social media platforms following reports of the extremely graphic video being edited and uploaded.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Parents are being urged to monitor their children and teens’ use of TikTok and other social media platforms following reports of an extremely graphic video of the live-streamed suicide death of US Army veteran Ronnie McNutt, 33, who shot himself during a live-stream on Facebook​.

User “trolls” have taken this footage and edited in thumbnails of puppies and kittens to trick social media viewers to click, which then shows a clip of the graphic video. Children and teens who have seen it report feeling traumatized. Others may be extremely distressed.  

If you or anyone in your family viewed clips of this video and need crisis counseling reach out to 211 any time of day or night.  

Dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211 (898211). Calls to 211 are free, confidential and available 24/7. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, dial 2-1-1 and if requested- a Mobile Crisis Response team can be dispatched.   

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

We encourage you to know the warning signs, you can find more information here: https://211palmbeach.org/suicide-prevention 

Nonprofit 211 Helpline’s mission is to connect people to services 24 hours a day by understanding their individual emotional, financial and community needs and to support the health & human service system as a whole. 

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Deadly Hit-and-Run; Looking…

Joe Mcdermott

Emperor’s New Clothes, Anyone?

Joan Swirsky

Saul Alinsky And The War On The Police

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 669