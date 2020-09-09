Greenpointe Communities Acquires Port St. Lucie Property; New Mixed-Use Community Coming To One Of The County’s Fastest Growing Areas

According to Ed Burr, President and CEO, of GreenPointe Holdings and Johnny Lynch, South Florida Regional President, of GreenPointe Communities, GreenPointe has purchased a property in Port St. Lucie and planning to develop it as a mixed-use community that will include residential neighborhoods offering resort-style amenities, a public park, commercial and office space, and a 55-acre site for a future St. Lucie County public high school.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – GreenPointe Communities, LLC, has purchased a 2,055-acre property bounded by Interstate 95 and Midway, Glades-Cutoff and McCarty roads. The company is planning to develop a mixed-use community that will include residential neighborhoods offering resort-style amenities, a 113-acre public park, commercial and office space, a 55-acre site for a future St. Lucie County public high school and approximately 3,150 single-family home sites and 600 multifamily home sites.

“Our new western Port St. Lucie development is one of the most notable new projects in South Florida, and we are excited to add it to our portfolio,” said GreenPointe Holdings President and CEO Ed Burr. “Our firm has an unparalleled reputation for creating exceptional residential developments in the Southeast as demonstrated by our success at Veranda in southeastern Port St. Lucie. We are dedicated to supporting the great city of Port St. Lucie and surrounding area by investing in neighborhood schools, parks and services that benefit everyone in the community.” GreenPointe Holdings President and CEO Ed Burr

“Our newest Port St. Lucie community will be known for utilizing the beautiful natural resources of the property by preserving hundreds of acres of wetlands and introducing trail systems to connect families with nature,” said GreenPointe Communities South Florida Regional President Johnny Lynch. “Port St. Lucie is a flourishing community that has experienced more than 40 percent growth since 2000. The area offers a prime location near business and industry hubs with abundant entertainment and recreational opportunities, making it a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.” GreenPointe Communities South Florida Regional President Johnny Lynch

Like Veranda, GreenPointe’s new Port St. Lucie community will provide families of all ages a vibrant lifestyle with copious natural areas, active amenities and new home opportunities with a focus on value. The development plans include a comprehensive trail system with golf cart friendly pathways throughout the community connecting neighborhoods and amenities.

The development offers a premier location near shopping, dining, schools, recreation, medical centers, business centers, I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please visit www.greenpointellc.com.

About GreenPointe Communities, LLC

GreenPointe Communities is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value.

Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Communities to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.