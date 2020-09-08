CrimeLocalSociety

Vehicle Crash Ends With Fatality In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Pompano Beach
According to investigators, shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Jeanie Wilkins, 26, of Pompano Beach, drove onto a sidewalk, striking a pedestrian who was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. 

POMPANO BEACH, FL – An evening crash in Pompano Beach took the life of a 69-year-old pedestrian, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the collision.  

According to investigators, shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Jeanie Wilkins, 26, of Pompano Beach, and two juvenile passengers were traveling westbound in a 2015 Dodge Journey SUV along Northeast 24th Street approaching North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

While at the intersection, Wilkins made a left turn to continue south on North Federal Highway when her SUV departed from the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled onto a sidewalk, striking a pedestrian, bus bench, concrete garbage can and tree just south of the intersection. The impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to land a short distance away from the initial crash site and into the parking lot of a nearby business.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and the pedestrian was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported, and Wilkins remained on scene. The investigation continues. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

