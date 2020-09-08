Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Deadly Hit-and-Run; Looking for Driver of 2020 Honda Civic With Front End Damage

The crash caused the pedestrian to go airborne and land near Southwest 12th Place, and the vehicle fled the scene following the collision. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday. According to authorities, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Sept. 4, a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a pedestrian in the center northbound thru lane of South State Road 7 and Davie Boulevard in unincorporated Central Broward.

The crash caused the pedestrian to go airborne and land near Southwest 12th Place, and the vehicle fled the scene following the collision. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated the crash occurred at or near the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection. Vehicle debris on scene also suggested the car involved was a late model Honda Civic which would have sustained front bumper, hood and/or windshield damage.

While detectives were at the crash site conducting the investigation, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department received information via dispatch that a vehicle matching the hit-and-run description was found abandoned at the 600 block of Long Island Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Both The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded, and an unoccupied 2020 Honda Civic was located at a residence just north of the crash scene.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

After careful examination of the vehicle, detectives determined the Honda sustained damage consistent with a high speed collision involving a pedestrian. The vehicle was then secured and towed, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4840. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.