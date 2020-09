Deputies responded to a report of skeletal remains found by a lawn crew in the area of State Road 7 South of Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating as well as the Medical Examiners Office.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Deputies responded to a report of skeletal remains found by a lawn crew in the area of State Road 7 South of Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating as well as the Medical Examiners Office. More information will be released when it becomes available.