VIDEO: Orange City Defendant In Attempted Murder Case Arrested After Cutting Ankle Monitor, Fleeing Through Window

DELTONA, FL – Last night, deputies with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team were notified by the Volusia County Crime Center about a wanted subject who cut off his ankle monitor.

According to authorities, Anthony Guanciale, 22, was wanted for failure to appear on charges of attempted murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder. His original charges stemmed from a 2019 Orange City Police Department case in which a victim was shot in both legs while running away from a dispute over a debt.

Deputies responding to Guanciale’s location on Waycross Circle last night caught him after he attempted to escape through a window. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on his charges of failure to appear, bond revocation and a new charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.