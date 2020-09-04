CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Orange City Defendant In Attempted Murder Case Arrested After Cutting Ankle Monitor, Fleeing Through Window

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELTONA, FL – Last night, deputies with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team were notified by the Volusia County Crime Center about a wanted subject who cut off his ankle monitor.

According to authorities, Anthony Guanciale, 22, was wanted for failure to appear on charges of attempted murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder. His original charges stemmed from a 2019 Orange City Police Department case in which a victim was shot in both legs while running away from a dispute over a debt.

Deputies responding to Guanciale’s location on Waycross Circle last night caught him after he attempted to escape through a window. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on his charges of failure to appear, bond revocation and a new charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

