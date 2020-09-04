Two Men Charged After Hernando County Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotic Unit Executed Residential Search Warrant in Dade City’s Talisman Estates

David Jackson Jr., 50, and Jerry Wiener, 48, were both arrested following the execution of a residential search warrant at 34945 Talisman Street in Talisman Estates in Dade City Florida. Authorities say an investigation revealed that the resident, Jackson, was involved with trafficking methamphetamine from the residence.

DADE CITY, FL – On September 4th, 2020, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Unit executed a residential search warrant at 34945 Talisman Street in Talisman Estates due to an investigation revealing that the resident, David Jackson Jr., 50, was involved with trafficking methamphetamine from the residence.

During the execution of the search warrant, a thorough search of the residence located two firearms, a revolver and short-barreled shotgun, 24.7 grams of methamphetamine (considered a trafficking amount, 2.8 grams of marijuana, nine doses of an unknown controlled substance considered to be a prescription drug, and $135 in cash.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with armed trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of structure for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under twenty grams, possession of prescription drugs, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. His bond was set at $78,000 on those charges.

Additionally, Jackson had outstanding warrants from two unrelated cases adding additional charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of structure for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond for these charges was set at $86,000. That second case also added sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of structure for selling methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of two-way communication device adding a third bond of $36,000.

All charges resulted in Jackson having a total bond of $200,000.

A second man, Jerry Wiener, 48 was also taken into custody during the incident and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Wiener has a bond set at $3,000.