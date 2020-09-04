Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Announces Participation In Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NETFORCE) Netting 41 Drug Traffickers

According to a press conference held yesterday September 3, 2020, The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NET FORCE), led by State Attorney Amira Fox, arrested 41 people within 36 hours during a major drug bust. The press conference was announced by the Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell who attended the NETFORCE Press Conference.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – In late 2019, State Attorney Amira Fox created the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, also known as NETFORCE, to coordinate a circuit-wide approach to identifying, investigating, and dismantling long-term organized crime, narcotics, racketeering, and money-laundering criminal enterprises.

Along with Charlotte County, NETFORCE covers Lee, Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties. It includes all five sheriffs’ offices within the 20th Circuit, as well as the Cape Coral Police Department and the Fort Myers Police Department.

Through collaboration and the multi-agency effort including local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, a NETFORCE investigation ended in the arrest of 41 people accused of being drug traffickers, or their associates, from throughout South Florida.

This operation involved the confiscation of illegal drugs valued at more than $649,665 and more than $350,000 in cash.

The SAO compliments the diligent work of many; to include the following law enforcement agencies: The State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Fort Myers Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Port Authority Police Department, DEA, U.S. Marshals, FDLE, Louisiana State Police, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Plantation Police Department, Wilton Manor Police Department, South Florida Financial Crimes Strike Force, South Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), and Customs and Border Protection.

The individuals arrested are accused of being part of drug trafficking organizations which have plagued Southwest Florida. This NETFORCE operation is the start of continuing cooperative efforts among law enforcement agencies and an ongoing commitment to fighting drugs and making Southwest Florida a safer place for its citizens.

Drug activity can be reported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or by placing an anonymous tip via our mobile app.