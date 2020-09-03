Trailmark Welcomes Active Adult Lifestyle With Reverie By Dream Finders Homes; Community To Showcase Builder’s New Active Adult Concept

Dream Finders Homes’ new active adult community, Reverie, in St. Johns County, is coming to TrailMark. Dream Finders’ Reverie at TrailMark will be a gated, 55 and better community of single-family home designs enhanced with an amenity-rich lifestyle designed for today’s active adult homebuyer.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – GreenPointe Communities, LLC, proudly welcomes Dream Finders Homes’ new active adult community, Reverie, to the nature-first community of TrailMark, located in the heart of Florida’s scenic St. Johns County.

Dream Finders’ Reverie at TrailMark will be a gated, 55 and better community of single-family home designs enhanced with an amenity-rich lifestyle designed for today’s active adult homebuyer. With 551 homesites and phase one already under construction, the neighborhood will feature 10 floorplans offering 1,600 to 2,700 square feet of living space. Homes in Reverie are priced from the $200,000s.

“We’re honored to introduce Reverie and Dream Finders Homes’ new active adult lifestyle concept to the TrailMark community,” said Mike Taylor, GreenPointe Communities North Florida Regional President. “Dream Finders Homes is one of the nation’s premier homebuilders, and we look forward to working closely with them as they unveil this exciting new active adult lifestyle at Reverie.”

Reserved for the exclusive use of Reverie residents and their guests, the gated enclave’s private amenities are planned to include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pools, championship pickleball courts, extensive walking trails, a variety of social and recreational spaces, a full-time activities director, and full access to all of TrailMark’s amenities.

“Dream Finders Homes is known for providing our buyers with homes of lasting value in desirable neighborhoods,” said David Smith, Dream Finders Homes Division President. “Our residents will appreciate all that the St. Augustine-Jacksonville area has to offer, while enjoying an exceptional array of lifestyle amenities and activities at both Reverie and TrailMark.”

Reverie at TrailMark heralds the grand debut of Dream Finders Homes’ new active adult lifestyle division. One of the fastest growing homebuilders in the nation, Dream Finders’ remarkable success is attributed to the company’s dedication to delivering outstanding value and innovative designs in markets such as Northeast Florida, Orlando, Savannah, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado and Austin, Texas. Dream Finders’ exceptional new home values are also complemented by thoughtful amenities in communities delivering enviable lifestyles.

With Reverie at TrailMark, Dream Finders active adult division will introduce its innovative approach to offering an ideal combination of master-crafted homes in naturally beautiful settings, enhanced with abundant recreational amenities that invite those 55 and better to enjoy a more active, healthy and engaged lifestyle.

For more information about the new age-targeted community of Reverie at TrailMark, visit the Dream Finders Homes Active Adult Lifestyle website.

For more information about the nature-first community of TrailMark, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.

About TrailMark

With impressive oak tree hammocks, lakes, winding waterways and trails, TrailMark has been carefully planned around its natural environment. TrailMark offers a recreation-rich lifestyle with thoughtfully designed amenities to enhance the community experience, such as trails that connect residents with their neighborhood and a kayak launch to Six Mile Creek. The amenity center and Camp House, a lakeside pavilion, are destinations within the community and gateways to friendships.

TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District and zoned for Nease High School, Pacetti Bay Middle School and the new Picolata Crossing Elementary School, which is adjacent to TrailMark. The community’s proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine offers residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more.

For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.