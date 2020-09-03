Suspect Wanted For Attempted Burglary To Beef & Ale Restaurant Located In Unincorporated Lake Worth; Fled Scene in Blue Nissan

According to detectives, the suspect pictured in the released surveillance photos broke the rear glass door to the business. Before entering he was interrupted by a victim and then fled the scene in a blue Nissan 4 door vehicle.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Local authorities are hunting for a suspect they say is wanted for an attempted burglary to the Beef & Ale restaurant located in unincorporated Lake Worth. This incident occurred on August 29, 2020, between 9:45 am 10:30 am.

According to detectives, the suspect pictured in the released surveillance photos broke the rear glass door to the business. Before entering he was interrupted by a victim and then fled the scene in a blue Nissan 4 door vehicle. Detectives are asking the local community to help identify him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.