CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted For Attempted Burglary To Beef & Ale Restaurant Located In Unincorporated Lake Worth; Fled Scene in Blue Nissan

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

BURGLARY SUSPECT
According to detectives, the suspect pictured in the released surveillance photos broke the rear glass door to the business. Before entering he was interrupted by a victim and then fled the scene in a blue Nissan 4 door vehicle. 

LAKE WORTH, FL – Local authorities are hunting for a suspect they say is wanted for an attempted burglary to the Beef & Ale restaurant located in unincorporated Lake Worth. This incident occurred on August 29, 2020, between 9:45 am 10:30 am. 

According to detectives, the suspect pictured in the released surveillance photos broke the rear glass door to the business. Before entering he was interrupted by a victim and then fled the scene in a blue Nissan 4 door vehicle. Detectives are asking the local community to help identify him.

According to detectives, the suspect fled the scene in a blue Nissan 4 door vehicle. Detectives are asking the local community to help identify him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

San Francisco Salon Owner Leaks Video of Nancy Pelosi At…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau Searching for Missing…

Joe Mcdermott

Your Choice: Hero or Villain?

Gene Van Shaar
1 of 531