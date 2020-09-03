Hernando County Sheriff’s Aviation and K-9 Unit Track Down Spring Hill Residential Burglary Suspects; Both Quickly Found and Surrendered

Justin McFadden, 29, was quickly found after K-9 Meck was deployed and surrendered to deputies on scene. McFadden was charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $11,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September, 03, 2020 at 10:43 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Captain Drive in Spring Hill to a report of a residential burglary in progress. A witness indicated two men were inside a neighbor’s house, and a vehicle was backed into the driveway with its trunk open.

Additional units quickly arrived on scene to set up a perimeter. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Aviation and K-9 Unit also responded to the scene to help search for McFadden. Deputy J. Weeks deployed K-9 Meck to search for the suspect who was quickly found and surrendered to deputies on scene.

The other suspect, later identified as Eugene Villani, 63, was located inside the screened-in pool patio where he was taken into custody. Villani faces charges of burglary of a dwelling. His bond was set at $10,000.

McFadden was charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $11,000. Villani faces charges of burglary of a dwelling. His bond was set at $10,000.