Hernando County Sheriff’s Aviation and K-9 Unit Track Down Spring Hill Residential Burglary Suspects; Both Quickly Found and Surrendered

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriffs Office
Justin McFadden, 29, was quickly found after K-9 Meck was deployed and surrendered to deputies on scene. McFadden was charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $11,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September, 03, 2020 at 10:43 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Captain Drive in Spring Hill to a report of a residential burglary in progress. A witness indicated two men were inside a neighbor’s house, and a vehicle was backed into the driveway with its trunk open.

When deputies arrived on scene, one of the suspects, later identified as Justin McFadden, 29, fled the area on foot. The other suspect, later identified as Eugene Villani, 63, was located inside the screened-in pool patio where he was taken into custody.

When deputies arrived on scene, one of the suspects, later identified as Justin McFadden, 29, fled the area on foot. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and K-9 Unit responded to the scene to search for McFadden.

Additional units quickly arrived on scene to set up a perimeter. The Hernando County Sheriff's Aviation and K-9 Unit also responded to the scene to help search for McFadden. Deputy J. Weeks deployed K-9 Meck to search for the suspect who was quickly found and surrendered to deputies on scene.

The other suspect, later identified as Eugene Villani, 63, was located inside the screened-in pool patio where he was taken into custody. Villani faces charges of burglary of a dwelling. His bond was set at $10,000.

McFadden was charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $11,000. Villani faces charges of burglary of a dwelling. His bond was set at $10,000.

