BusinessEconomyLocal

Florida Labor Day Celebrations Transformed into Day of Service

By Trimmel Gomes
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Union groups are holding caravans and “day of action” events across the state to bring attention to the needs of working families. Photo credit: Space Coast AFL-CIO.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – This Labor Day, Florida labor groups are holding events across the state to celebrate working people while also calling for change. From the Treasure Coast-Palm Beach region, to Miami and Northwest Florida, groups have organized car-caravans and other events to protest unfair and unhealthy working conditions.

Unions have had to nix their traditional annual picnic celebrations in light of the pandemic, and will focus on giving back to their communities. Barbara DeVane, secretary with the Big Bend Central Labor Chapter, said her group plans to collect supplies for Tallahassee’s homeless population.

“So this year of course, because it’s not safe to do a picnic, we’re doing a day of service,” said DeVane. “And we chose to give items that homeless veterans need; and then, we will package them up and take them to the agency that serves homeless veterans.”

DeVane said a day of service brings communities closer together, especially in times of need. She urged Congress to do the same by passing the HEROES Act, which includes some added protections for working families.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy with the Florida AFL-CIO, said he thinks there really isn’t much to celebrate this year. He said his thoughts have been with the people left to fight with Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system.

“And an unemployment insurance system that was not up to the challenge when this crisis first started, has not been up to the challenge throughout the crisis, and is not up to the challenge today,” said Templin. “And the governor is refusing to do much, if anything, about it.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced outgoing House Republican Leader Dane Eagle will replace Ken Lawson as the head of the Department of Economic Opportunity, the agency responsible for processing unemployment claims.

Templin said he’d also like to see the U.S. Senate pass the HEROES Act when it returns from its recess next Tuesday, as he believes time is running out for many workers trying to feed their families.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

SunTrust Plaza at Church Street Station Wins Coveted Golden…

George McGregor

South Florida Detectives Need Public’s Assistance In…

Joe Mcdermott

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Reports Inmate Death from…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 394