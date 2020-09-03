Family Visits Grave Site Every Week While Still No Word On Lee County Mom of Four Gunned Down In December 2018; Anonymous Tips Needed

An unknown assailant gunned down Trenesa Roberts, 39, around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, 2018 in the 2000 block of Quentin Avenue South. To date, limited information has been shared with investigators, and now Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help unearthing information that could help solve the murder of a Lehigh Acres mother of four. It’s been more than 20 months since Trenesa Roberts was killed after she left her home for work as a school bus driver.

“Trenesa was a beloved sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter and, most importantly, mother,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “Her family has been struggling trying to wrap their heads around why someone would do this to her. They continue to visit her grave site every week and hope that one day very soon, they will be able to see justice served so that Trenesa can finally rest in peace.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Trenesa Roberts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.