Family Visits Grave Site Every Week While Still No Word On Lee County Mom of Four Gunned Down In December 2018; Anonymous Tips Needed

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Lee County Mom
An unknown assailant gunned down Trenesa Roberts, 39, around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, 2018 in the 2000 block of Quentin Avenue South. To date, limited information has been shared with investigators, and now Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help.

Lee County Mom
Anyone with information on the murder of Trenesa Roberts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

“Trenesa was a beloved sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter and, most importantly, mother,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “Her family has been struggling trying to wrap their heads around why someone would do this to her. They continue to visit her grave site every week and hope that one day very soon, they will be able to see justice served so that Trenesa can finally rest in peace.”  

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

