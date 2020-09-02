South Florida Detectives Need Public’s Assistance In Locating A Man Missing For Two Weeks; Driving 2015 White Infiniti With Temp Tags

MARGATE, FL – According to authorities, detectives are seeking additional information on a South Florida man they say has been missing for two weeks now. Last week an initial notice and flyer was put out to local media and the community in hopes to locate the man who still remains missing.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Leon Butler. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Butler was now last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 in a 2015 white Infiniti Q50S with Florida temporary tag CTD7896 at an Orion Gas Station located at 505 S. SR 7 in Margate, Florida. He had previously been last seen in Pompano Beach earlier that day.

Detectives are considering the circumstances surrounding Butler’s disappearance as suspicious. Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are assisting in this investigation.

Butler is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Christopher Blankenship with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268.