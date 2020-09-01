CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: West Park Transit Bus Driver Assaulted On The Job

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PARK, FL – A Broward County Transit bus driver was punched in the face while on the job, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video in hopes of locating the assailant. 

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, the incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 near the area of South State Road 7 and Southwest 23rd Street in West Park. Surveillance video shows a male subject in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds punching the transit driver following a verbal dispute.

The subject is then seen getting off the bus and leaving shortly after wearing all black clothing, carrying a white plastic bag.  Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the driver to a local area hospital where he was treated for his injuries. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to contact District 1 West Park Detective Rosa Viera at 954-985-1953. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

