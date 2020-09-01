Miami Couple Arrested in Organized Fraud Investigation in Spring Hill

Joshua Lorenzo, 31, and Jolena Montano, 20, were arrested when they arrived at a Verizon Authorized Retailer store located at 4160 Commercial Way to pick up phones they were to obtain numerous cell phones using fraudulent identities.

SPRING HILL, FL – Security personnel at Cellular Sales Corporate contacted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in regards to possible identity theft occurring at a Spring Hill authorized dealer. Security personnel indicated an employee was helping two individuals identified as Joshua Lorenzo, 31, and Jolena Montano, 20, obtain numerous cell phones using fraudulent identities.

An investigation ensued, and on Aug. 28 the two suspects were arrested when they arrived at the Verizon Authorized Retailer – Cellular Sales store located at 4160 Commercial Way to pick up the phones. Lorenzo faces charges of Grand Theft over $20,000, Organized Fraud over $20,000, Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. His bond was set at $24,000.

Montano was charged with Organized Fraud over $20,000. Her bond was set at $15,000. The employee will likely face Organized Fraud charges, pending further investigation. The suspects, who reside in Miami, had their vehicle towed from the business. Detectives noted a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Both Lorenzo and Montano indicated there was marijuana inside the vehicle. Detectives plan to obtain a search warrant to examine the contents of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending further investigation.