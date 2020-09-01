CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Man Talked Down off Rooftop by Deputy After Considering Committing Suicide

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
SPRING HILL, FL – On August 28, 2020 at 8:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Covington Avenue in Spring Hill in reference to a man making threats to commit suicide. Upon arrival, the deputy located the individual running back and forth on the rooftop with a rope tied around his neck.

The man continued to make suicidal statements while threatening to jump off the roof. Deputy R. Rodriguez, who is certified in Crisis Intervention Training, immediately began trying to build a rapport with the individual. Eventually the deputy was able to get the man to remove the rope from around his neck.

A short time later, the man agreed to climb down from the roof. The man said he was upset about several recent family issues. The man was placed into protective custody once he was safely back on the ground. He was then transported to Springbrook Hospital under a Baker Act.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

