JOE BIDEN: “Covid Has Taken More Lives This Year, Just Since The Outbreak, Than Any Other Year… For The Past Hundred Years”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, beginning to venture out on the campaign trail from his basement in Delaware, went to Pittsburgh on Monday to deliver what would up showcasing another stumbling gaffe questioning his cognitive ability. Photo CNN/Twitter.

PITTSBURGH, PA – Joe Biden continues to show his mental acuity is in doubt. The Democratic nominee stumbled through yet another press conference on CNN saying “COVID has taken just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year-look here’s- the lives- it’s just- think about it. More lives this year than the past hundred years.”

While he did eventually manage to fumble his message out, his floundering answer and manner of speech continues to lend credence to the argument that he is in the early stages of dementia, or some other mental affliction.

This isn’t the first such incident which has occurred either; back in March, during an interview with the press discussing COVID, Biden experienced a teleprompter failure where he appeared completely unable to recall the contents of his own speech, or even the general message he was attempting to get out, suddenly transitioning to another talking point.

“And uh, in addition to that” Biden motions towards an aid, perhaps to repair the prompter or for a paper script “Uh, in addition to that, we have to uh make sure that we uh, we are in a position to, we are – well let me go to the second thing I’ve spoken enough on that.”

Then there is the fairly infamous event where Biden spent just over five full seconds staring blankly into a camera after his victory speech in Florida.

Perhaps the most famous, and most damning incident was when Biden attempting to make a point about the opening words of the Declaration of Independence, yet couldn’t recall what those words were “We hold these truths to be evident, all men and women are created – by the -gol (sic) – you know, you know the thing!”

The words he was searching for are “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Though perhaps Mr. Biden can not be entirely held to blame for this last one, as many of our leaders in government seem to have forgotten these words and what they mean to those in the common classes, or at least what they should mean.