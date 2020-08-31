CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives Charge Deltona Man, 20, With Sex Abuse Of Child

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Mossett Matthews
Following the investigation of a reported sex offense of a child, an arrest warrant was issued for Mossett Matthews, 20, of Deltona.  

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 20-year-old Deltona man and charged him with sexually battering a child under age 12. Mossett Matthews, 20, was arrested Sunday afternoon on a warrant for capital sexual battery after Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to a Sanford hospital Sunday to investigate a reported sex offense of a child.

The victim’s mother told detectives she found her daughter in a compromising position with Matthews, who is known to the victim. The mother questioned the child, who stated Matthews has been sexually abusing her for a year.

The Child Protection Team then met with the child, conducting a forensic exam and interview. Volusia Sheriff Office’s Child Exploitation Unit detectives investigated and executed search warrants of the home and Matthews’ person. Volusia Sheriff Office’s Crime Scene and District 4 investigators assisted.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Matthews. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held with no bond.  

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

