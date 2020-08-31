Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives Charge Deltona Man, 20, With Sex Abuse Of Child

Following the investigation of a reported sex offense of a child, an arrest warrant was issued for Mossett Matthews, 20, of Deltona. Matthews was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held with no bond.

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 20-year-old Deltona man and charged him with sexually battering a child under age 12. Mossett Matthews, 20, was arrested Sunday afternoon on a warrant for capital sexual battery after Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to a Sanford hospital Sunday to investigate a reported sex offense of a child.

The victim’s mother told detectives she found her daughter in a compromising position with Matthews, who is known to the victim. The mother questioned the child, who stated Matthews has been sexually abusing her for a year.

The Child Protection Team then met with the child, conducting a forensic exam and interview. Volusia Sheriff Office’s Child Exploitation Unit detectives investigated and executed search warrants of the home and Matthews’ person. Volusia Sheriff Office’s Crime Scene and District 4 investigators assisted.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Matthews. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held with no bond.