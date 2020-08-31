CrimeLocalSociety

Two Ocala Men Arrested For Possessing Child Pornography

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jonathan Mathura, 24, and Michael Brooks, 62
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Mathura, 24, and Michael Brooks, 62, were both arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. They were taken to the Marion County Jail with bonds of $100,000.

MARION COUNTY, FL  – On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Detective Sutliff arrested Jonathan Mathura, 24, and Michael Brooks, 62, for Possession of Child Pornography. On Tuesday, June 28th, 2020, Detective Sutliff received a Cyber Tip from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in reference to child pornography. A search warrant was served by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for an account with the username “Jonny Mathura”.

The results of the search warrant revealed 1,091 pictures and 239 videos depicting child pornography. On Thursday, August 27, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Jonathan Mathura and Michael Brooks’ shared residence. During the search of the residence, Mathura was questioned about his possession of child pornography, at which time he admitted to downloading photos and videos to his personal computer and online file storage account. After Mathura was interviewed and detained, Brooks, who was not initially a suspect in the investigation, was questioned. During his interview, Brooks admitted to viewing and possession child pornography on two cellphones only he had used. Both Mathura and Brooks were taken to MCSO Criminal Investigation Division for further questioning.

As a result, Jonathan Mathura and Michael Brooks were both arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. They were taken to the Marion County Jail with bonds of $100,000.00

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

