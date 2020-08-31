LocalSociety

Two Dead After Plane Crashes In Pembroke Park

By Joe Mcdermott
PEMBROKE PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a plane crash that left two people dead in Pembroke Park. At approximately 9:09 a.m. Friday morning, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a plane crash near the 1700 block of South Park Road in Pembroke Park.

First responders arrived on scene and located a crashed plane at 1781 S. Park Road in Pembroke Park. Hollywood Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue conducted a safety assessment of the plane and located two bodies, identified as Nissan Giat and Joaquin Ricalde. Giat and Ricalde were occupants of the plane and were confirmed deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies established a crime scene around the crash site and secured the scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board which will be the lead on this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

