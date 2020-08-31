Hernando County K-9 Units Assist in Three Arrests Over Weekend

SPRING HILL, FL – According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, its K-9 Units had a busy weekend helping take a bite out of crime. On August 28, 2020, Cpl. S. Miller along with K-9 Justice responded to 9095 Jayson Road in reference to a residential burglary where a suspect was possibly still inside the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle parked in the garage and an air mattress in the bedroom. The owner advised no one had permission to be in the house. Cpl. Miller made several K-9 announcements ordering whoever was inside to come out before sending the dog in. Receiving no response, Miller deployed K-9 Justice into the residence where Justice located a female suspect hiding under the air mattress. The suspect, identified as Jessica Yaccarino, 31, was bitten in the arm and on the side of her body. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries then to the jail shortly after. Yaccarino faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and petit theft.

On August 30, 2020, deputies responded to a residence on Hope Hill Road in reference to unwanted individuals possibly staying illegally in the vacant residence. The homeowner advised she went to the residence and noticed the door to the garage was open. She indicated the inside of the residence was ransacked. The victim reported hearing noises coming from the attic. The homeowner confronted a suspect identified as Todd Charles, 59 who proceeded to flee the area on foot.

Deputy G. Locke and K-9 Argo arrived on scene and immediately started to track the suspect. Argo alerted to the presence of the suspect, which led to the suspect surrendering to deputies. Charles was charged with burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft.

Later that day, August 30, 2020, deputies were on the lookout for the driver of a white truck who fled from a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The vehicle was later spotted on Sabra Drive. Upon being spotted, the suspect turned into a residence and fled the vehicle.

Deputy J. Weeks and K-9 Meck located a backpack in the area containing 216 grams of marijuana and 22.7 grams of crack cocaine. Deputy Locke and Argo were able to track the suspect, identified as Devonta Washington, 27, hiding a short distance from the residence. K-9 Argo bit Washington on the thigh and Washington was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Washington was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of hashish, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.