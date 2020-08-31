Florida Man Fleeing from Police Saved by Heroic Efforts of Miami-Dade Officers, Swift Action Is Reflection of Crisis Training, Says Director

MIAMI, FL – Uniformed Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall and Midwest Districts, worked together to save the life of a man. MDPD officers responded to a call of a missing person and located the man, in crisis, standing at the overpass of the Palmetto Expressway and Bird Road.

Despite several attempts to plead with the man, he suspended himself over the side of the ramp, above traffic. A quick-thinking officer lunged towards the man and was able to grab a-hold of him, and with the assistance of additional units, were able to pull the man to safety. The male was later transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and medical treatment.

The courageous incident was partially captured by onlooker video and posted to social media accounts garnering hundreds of thousands of views. The officers’ swift actions are a reflection of their crisis intervention training. Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III commented,

“I’m extremely proud, although not surprised, of these officers’ heroic acts to save a human life. I am also grateful for the citizen video and body camera footage which allows us a glimpse of what is so often unnoticed, our finest in action safeguarding life and protecting our community.”

Body Worn Camera Footage, Depicting The Officers’ Perspectives

