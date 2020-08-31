FBI Charges Two Woman With Sex Trafficking In South Florida

Kiara Nunez, 21, and Alexandra Ramirez, 19, were arrested by the Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force on August 24, 2020, for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking of minors. If anyone has information about an FBI investigation or human trafficking, they are urged to call (754) 703-2000.

MIAMI, FL – The FBI announces the arrests of Kiara Nunez, 21, in Hollywood, and Alexandra Ramirez, 19, in Coral Springs, on August 24, 2020, for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking of minors.

The arrests were made without incident by the Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force. Full time Task Force members include Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Coral Springs Police Department, Miramar Police Department, the Broward County Office of the State Attorney, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. The task force was established to combat all forms of human trafficking while also providing assistance and resources to address the specialized needs of trafficking victims.

At the time of the announcement, both defendants were in federal custody and facing federal charges. It was anticipated that their initial appearance was expected on August 26, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

Other agencies participating in this investigation include the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Davie Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hollywood Police Department, and Plantation Police Department.

The investigation continues. No further information is being released at this time. The FBI typically issues press releases for matters pertaining to public safety or requests for public assistance. If anyone has information about an FBI investigation or human trafficking, they are urged to call (754) 703-2000.

According to local news, two 15-year-old girls were trafficked from October 2019 through January 2020, one of which was recovered during a human trafficking operation at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale.