Graphic Video Captures Trump Supporter Shot In Cold Blood In Portland Oregon; “Hey, We Got A Trumper Right Here” Before Two Fatal Shots Fired

PORTLAND, OR – A man was shot dead at near point-blank range on Thursday evening during ongoing “peaceful protesting” in Portland Oregon. Initial reports from CNN which quoted the New York Times, indicate the man killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a conservative pro-trump group that has clashed with Black Lives Matters and Antifa protesters in the past.

Various video have been circulating on social media which captured the incident as it took place, showing graphic video of the shooting, with one video having audio clear enough to hear an instigator saying, “Hey, we got a Trumper right here” just before the two fatal shots were fired.

It sounds like someone is shouting, “We got a Trumper right here” just before the shots are fired and the man is killed. pic.twitter.com/MMCnp5iwtj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Police have cautioned the public from drawing conclusions about what sparked the shooting.

‘It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting. ‘If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.’

