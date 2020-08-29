PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Liberal Bill Maher Says He’s ‘Very Nervous’ About Election After Watching Kentucky A.G. Daniel Cameron’s Speech at Republican Convention

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

NEW YORK, NY – During an MSNBC interview on Friday, liberal show host Bill Maher admitted that he is feeling “very nervous” about Biden’s chances in the 2020 election after watching the success of the Republican National Convention, specifically mentioning one moving speech by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“Look, I’m feeling very nervous…. the same way I did four years ago at this time,” Maher said, with report indicating he also added, “Maybe it’s just their convention bump got to me, but I’m feeling less confident than I was a month ago”.

At one point during the speech, The A.G. laughed and told the audience,

“Let’s be honest… No one is excited about Joe Biden… and so I ask you to judge the record. On criminal justice reform, Joe Biden… couldn’t do it, but President Trump did. On the economy, Joe Biden… couldn’t do it, but President Trump did build an economy that worked for everyone, especially minorities, and he will do it again. And on immigration, Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than he does to you. But President Trump believes his highest duty is to the American worker. The choice is clear.”

Cameron, born and raised in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is the 51st Attorney General of Kentucky. He is the first Republican elected to the office since 1944 and the first African-American attorney general of the state.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

How to Weigh Evacuation Options With Both Wildfires and…

Jenny Gold

UNREAL: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For No Presidential…

Joe Mcdermott

5 Things to Know About Convalescent Blood Plasma

Victoria Knight
1 of 653