FEMA Announces Lost Wages Grant for Florida

By George McGregor
FEMA will work with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a system to make this funding available to Florida residents. Photo: FEMA Headquarters In Washington, D.C. in October 2017. Editorial credit: Bakdc / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Announced today by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Florida for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Florida to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a system to make this funding available to Florida residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the state of Florida agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go to: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance

