FEMA Announces Lost Wages Grant for Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Announced today by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Florida for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Florida to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a system to make this funding available to Florida residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the state of Florida agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

