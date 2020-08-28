The Florida Sheriffs Association and The Florida Police Chiefs Association Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Heroes During Month of September 2020

The following announcement was released by Sheriff Bill Prummell of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. September 2020 has been designated the month to honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) and the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) have designated the month of September 2020, to honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020. This includes those lost to COVID-19 while protecting our communities.

From The Desk of Sheriff Prummell, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office:

So far this year, Florida has already seen 15 fallen heroes, including 12 who succumbed to COVID-19. Overall, 169 law enforcement ofﬁcers in the United States have died in the line of duty this year, including 91 ofﬁcers who passed due to COVID-19. This is a 67% increase from last year according to the Ofﬁcer Down Memorial Page.

Each and every shift, my staff willingly run the risk of exposure to COVID-19 which ultimately puts their families at risk. Law enforcement officers are beyond brave for the sacrifices they make to keep Charlotte County safe and I am proud to lead such courageous men and women.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!