Palm Beach Sheriff Sadly Announces Passing of Deputy Maurice Ford, 50, After Battling COVID-19; Assigned to West County Detention Center

By Joe Mcdermott
Deputy Sheriff
Deputy Sheriff Maurice Ford (right) 50 years of age, died, Thursday, August 27, 2020, as a result of battling COVID-19. He is shown here with Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric L. Bradshaw (left).

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Today, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office sadly announced the passing of Deputy Sheriff Maurice Ford. According to the release, Deputy Sheriff Ford, 50 years of age, died, Thursday, August 27, 2020, as a result of battling COVID-19.

Deputy Sheriff Ford began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2006. He was assigned to the Corrections Division’s West County Detention Center.

Deputy Sheriff Ford is survived by his wife and adult son. Funeral arrangements are forth coming. Please keep Deputy Sheriff Maurice Ford’s family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.

