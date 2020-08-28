PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

“Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue” – Protesters Stage Execution of Trump with Guillotine in Front of White House During Acceptance Speech

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue
A video clip, shared on Twitter by a reporter for the Daily Caller, shows a life-sized Trump doll with its head through a guillotine. Protestors dressed the doll up to wear a prisoner’s jumpsuit, a straitjacket and a mouth-covering mask similar to the one used by character Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As The President gave his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination for president Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House, protesters gathered on the north side of the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza Northwest, the epicenter of racial justice protests in D.C., with a make-shift guillotine for a ritual execution of President Trump.

A video clip, shared on Twitter by a reporter for the Daily Caller, shows a life-sized Trump doll with its head through a guillotine. Protestors dressed the doll up to wear a prisoner’s jumpsuit, a straitjacket and a mouth-covering mask similar to the one used by character Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. The Daily Caller reporter said that there was a piece of paper on the presidential effigy that read “Fascist, Rapist, Criminal.”

One protester held up a sign, “Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue” — Guillotines were used to behead elite French nobility during the French Revolution. Senator Rand Paul was also accosted by protesters who almost pushed him to the ground as he left the White House, after shoving a police officer into him. 

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

UNREAL: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For No Presidential…

Joe Mcdermott

5 Things to Know About Convalescent Blood Plasma

Victoria Knight

Rasmussen Reports: Democrat Support For President Trump…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 653