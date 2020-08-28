“Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue” – Protesters Stage Execution of Trump with Guillotine in Front of White House During Acceptance Speech

A video clip, shared on Twitter by a reporter for the Daily Caller, shows a life-sized Trump doll with its head through a guillotine. Protestors dressed the doll up to wear a prisoner’s jumpsuit, a straitjacket and a mouth-covering mask similar to the one used by character Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As The President gave his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination for president Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House, protesters gathered on the north side of the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza Northwest, the epicenter of racial justice protests in D.C., with a make-shift guillotine for a ritual execution of President Trump.

One protester held up a sign, “Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue” — Guillotines were used to behead elite French nobility during the French Revolution. Senator Rand Paul was also accosted by protesters who almost pushed him to the ground as he left the White House, after shoving a police officer into him.