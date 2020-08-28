Help Sought In Solving Murder Of Southwest Florida Teen

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down information on the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old CJ Wallace who was found deceased, the victim of an unknown assailant. Anyone with information on the murder of CJ Wallace is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down information on the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Lehigh Acres teenager. According to the report, just before 1 a.m. on August 14th, detectives responded to a home on 56th Street W. in response to a male who had been shot. 18-year-old CJ Wallace was found deceased, the victim of an unknown assailant.

In the two weeks since his murder, detectives have been running down leads, however they are now asking for the public’s help. It is believed that the perpetrator knew CJ and may be familiar with the neighborhood. 56th Street W. is a dead end street, which means the suspect didn’t randomly drive through the area. A description of the vehicle driven by the suspect isn’t known.

Anyone with information on the murder of CJ Wallace is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.