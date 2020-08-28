At The RNC White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says: “I Want My Daughter To Grow Up In Donald J. Trump’s America”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed how she felt about President Donald Trump as she spoke at the Republican National Convention. McEnany explained what it was like being a mother of her nine-month-old daughter while also working for the president and what both meant to her.
This president stands by Americans with pre-existing conditions. Trump’s policy record on pre-existing conditions, however, tells a different story.
When I look into my baby’s eyes I see a new life, a miracle for which I have a solemn responsibility to protect. That means protecting America’s future, a future President Trump will fight for, where our neighborhoods are protected, where life is sacred, where God is cherished not taken out of our schools removed from our pledge and erased from our history, I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald J Trump’s America. Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I ever had to make, but supporting President Trump who will protect my daughter and our children’s future was the easiest.