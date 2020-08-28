At The RNC White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says: “I Want My Daughter To Grow Up In Donald J. Trump’s America”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed how she felt about President Donald Trump as she spoke at the Republican National Convention. McEnany explained what it was like being a mother of her nine-month-old daughter while also working for the president and what both meant to her.

This president stands by Americans with pre-existing conditions. Trump’s policy record on pre-existing conditions, however, tells a different story.